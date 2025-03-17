FG Criticism: Peter Obi Urges More Nigerian Youths To Speak Up

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has reacted to the video of a Corps member following the backlash she faced for criticising the Federal Government.

New Telegraph reports that a corps member identified as Ushie Rita Uguamaye criticises the poor governmental practices as well as the deplorable state of the nation.

Barely 24 hours after her video went viral, she came online to express her frustration with the number of threats she faced from NYSC officials simply for expressing her concerns about the current administration.

Reacting to the development, Peter Obi commended her for showing courage and expressing her grievances about the government.

Additionally, he noted that he too has faced threats and condemnation for making constructive criticisms of the government.

He said; “The National Youth Corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, recently had an experience that highlights a troubling trend in our nation—one where voices of reason and truth are met with intimidation rather than dialogue and engagement.

This pattern is not isolated. I, too, have been subjected to threats for daring to offer constructive suggestions and comments.

I now face daily intimidation, harassment, and name-calling simply for expressing solution-based views on government policies.

Such actions are antithetical to the principles of democracy. A government that silences its citizens is not democratic or one that is subject to accountability and good governance and is most often corrupt.

I urge the current administration to reflect deeply on its approach to dissent and recognize that constructive criticism is a cornerstone of democratic progress.

To all patriotic Nigerians: Our nation’s future and development depend on our collective courage to speak out against misgovernance, injustice, and intimidation.

Do not let fear stifle your voice. Stand firm, support one another, and continue to advocate for Nigeria we all envision—a nation where freedom of speech is sacrosanct, and leadership is accountable to the people, especially in critical areas such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

A just and prosperous Nigeria should be one where people like Raye are encouraged to speak out about the challenges they face, while those in government take urgent action to address these issues.

A New Nigeria is POssible! -PO”

