FG Craves for Stronger Ties With European Union

The Federal Government advocated for stronger ties with the European Union to tackle developmental issues bedeviling the country. The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, made this advocacy during a courtesy visit on him by members of the European Union Council Working Group on Africa.

Sen. Bagudu appreciated the growing relationship between the European Union and Nigeria while stating that a number of bilateral agreements such as the SAMOA agreementp had been signed between both countries. He called for more collaboration in the areas of propagating democratic principles, climate change, migration and infrastructural deficits in the country, while expressing hope that Nigeria will remain a market oriented country with double digit growth.

The Minister assured the delegation that the Federal Government had taken a number of measures to tackle the inflation in the country by reducing monetary supply, introducing more inflow of foreign exchange, boosting of domestic production of agricultural products and manufacturing among others measures. While speaking, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuella Isopi, affirmed the EU’s readiness to deepen collaboration and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth.

She lauded the positive outcomes of previous economic collaborations and ex- pressed eagerness to advance initiatives like the Sustainable Investment Activation Agreement. She reiterated EU’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for increased investment in Nigeria.