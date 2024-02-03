FG, Coy Partner to Digitalise Databank Project

The Asia Arab Investment LLC has forged a strategic alliance with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Transportation, as a means of propelling Nigeria’s transportation sector into the digital age. The collaboration aims to revolutionise the country’s transportation operations by investing in cutting-edge technologies that will generate real-time data from the system, marking a significant leap towards digitalisation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to a statement by Mallam Jamilu Ja’afaru, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Transportation, this arrangement was discussed during the visit to the headquarters of Asia Arab Investment LLC in Egypt, by the Nigerian Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali and his team. According to the statement, the initiative marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s pursuit of technological advancement in the transportation domain by finalising discussions on the deployment of advanced technologies.

creating a digital ecosystem capable of generating real-time data from the transportation system. “The primary objective of this partnership is to harness state-of-the-art technologies to digitise and modernise the operations of Nigeria’s transportation system. “By leveraging real-time data generated through these technologies, the initiative seeks to enhance operational efficiency, optimize resource allocation, and facilitate informed decision-making across the entire transport network.

“Representative of Asia Arab Investment LLC, Hisham Ridwan expressed their unwavering commitment to deploying their technological expertise and resources to support the digital transformation of Nigeria’s transportation operations. “They emphasized the potential of the partnership to drive substantial improvements in data generation and utilisation, ultimately benefiting the government, industry stakeholders, and the public at large.

“The Federal Ministry of Transportation Nigeria has hailed the collaboration as a pivotal step towards realising the country’s vision for a digitally-driven transportation sector.