FG, Coventry Varsity Seal Deal To Award UK Degrees In Nigeria

The Federal Government has secured a partnership with Coventry University to establish a campus in Alaro City, in a move aimed at enabling Nigerian students to earn United Kingdom degrees locally at reduced cost.

The Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, who disclosed this in a state ment yesterday, said the initiative was being driven through a Transnational Education partnership to expand access to globally recognised qualifications.

Alausa, who is currently in the United Kingdom with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said engagements were ongoing with university leaders, investors, and development partners to actualise the project.

According to the statement, the proposed campus would offer Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes across Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine, Business, as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

It added that all degrees awarded at the Nigerian campus would be equivalent to those obtained in the United Kingdom, with admissions expected to begin between the third and fourth quarters of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

The ministry said the initiative would significantly reduce the cost of acquiring foreign education while boosting skills development and employability among graduates. Speaking on the development, the minister said, “We want Nigerian parents to enjoy their children being at home while still receiving a world-class UK education.”