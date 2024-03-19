FG considers powering NRC locomotives with gas

The Federal Government has said that it has through the Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, initiated a project to transition Nigerian Railway Corporation locomotives from diesel to liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas so as to steer the corporation towards sustainable energy sources and reduce operational costs.

The ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, disclosed this in a statement.

He quoted the minister to have reiterated the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to provide Nigerians with efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation in view of the recent fuel subsidy removal.

The statement explained that the De-Sadel consortium on March 12, 2024, presented the LNG-CNG alternative for joint deliberation by the Ministry of Transportation and the NRC at the Ministry’s headquarters.

According to the statement, the minister expressed the hope that the transition could lead to more effective, efficient, and possibly cheaper rail services for Nigerians, to cushion the harsh effects of fuel subsidy removal.

He directed the immediate formation of a seven-member technical committee tasked with evaluating the feasibility and potential outcomes of retrofitting NRC’s locomotives with LNG-CNG technology with a timeframe of seven to 14 days to produce recommendations.

Alkali said: “It is the desire of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to provide an efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation system for the people of this great country and I am sure this would go a long way in bringing down the cost of transportation.”

The statement revealed that the minister said the proposal by De-Sadel Company to retrofit their existing LNG-CNG kits onto NRC’s locomotives at zero cost to the government and to provide replacements in case of damage is reasonable.

Alkali instructed the Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oloruntola, to assemble a joint team of mechanical engineers from the Transportation Ministry, NRC, and De-Sadel Consortium.

He harped on the gradual transition from diesel to gas usage, starting with a 50-50 ratio and progressing to 30-70 and ultimately 0-100.

He said: “A committee will be set up immediately after this interactive session, and they are to commence deliberations and discussions at the Ministry’s headquarters. They are to advise and possibly have a gas-powered locomotive ready for test run within the very short possible time.”

Managing Director of De-Sadel Consortium, Sam Uko, said adopting LNG-CNG technology had many advantages including cost reduction and extended engine lifespan.

According to him, the Consortium already has 50 gas-powered locomotives installed and ready for deployment, with a commitment to supply gas for 5 years to alleviate concerns about gas scarcity.

He said the implementation strategy of retrofitting into a dual-fuel locomotive shouldn’t be regarded as a conversion or modification of the engines.

De-Sadel Consortium also proposed security installations across the rail corridors in Nigeria, a system that deploys real-time monitoring for the train wagons and the rail lines to deter vandals and attacks.

According to him, the technology will allow much more security for the rail services, such that the trains can operate 24/7, increasing NRC’s turnover from gas usage and security.