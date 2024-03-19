New Telegraph

March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
FG Considers Powering NRC Locomotives With Gas

The Federal Government has said that it has through the Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, initiated a project to transition Nigerian Railway Corporation locomotives from diesel to liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas so as to steer the corporation towards sustainable energy sources and reduce operational costs.

The ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, disclosed this in a statement. He quoted the minister to have reiterated the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to provide Nigerians with efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation in view of the recent fuel subsidy removal.

