FG Confirms Anthrax Outbreak In Zamfara

The Ministry of Livestock Development yesterday alerted the public to the outbreak of anthrax, a zoonotic disease, in Zamfara State. In a statement, the ministry said that the outbreak occurred in a farm in the state.

Anthrax is an infection caused by bacterium Bacillus anthracis that can affect warm-blooded animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses and wildlife as well as humans with potential high morbidity and mortality.

The disease could be spread through contact with the bacterium’s spores which often appear in infectious animal products or byproducts.

Its symptoms include fever, coughing, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, headaches, itching and bleeding from major openings.

The ministry called on stakeholders as well as states bordering Zamfara to take immediate steps to prevent further spread of the disease.

