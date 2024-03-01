FG Confident Of Transformative Changes In Energy Sector

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s energy sector is set to undergo transformative changes in line with the renewed hope agenda of the current administration.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume who spoke while bringing to a close, the 2024 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) on Friday in Abuja, noted that the discussions and relationships fostered within the weeklong annual event, would yield tangible results capable of charting a course for the future of energy in Nigeria.

He said: “This summit, will indeed, serve as a catalyst for positive change, innovation, and resilience in the face of the challenges that lie ahead.

“In the spirit of inclusivity and cooperation, this summit has provided a platform for stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on innovations, policies, advancements, and the overall trajectory of the energy sector in Nigeria. The knowledge shared and relationships fostered during this summit will undoubtedly serve as catalysts for the transformative changes that lie ahead.

“I look forward to witnessing the impact of the ideas and strategies generated here as we work together to navigate the new energy world order for the renewed hope agenda of this administration.”

The SGF further assured participants that the Federal Government would work towards ensuring the headquarters of the proposed Africa Energy Bank was cited in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nicholas Ella who urged the federal government to do all within its powers to ensure Nigeria births head office of the bank, noted that the bank was a crucial step in addressing the funding deficiencies within the African Energy industry.