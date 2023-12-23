New Telegraph

December 23, 2023
FG Confident Assets Worth Over N100 Trn as Edun Inaugurates MOFI Board

The Federal Government has expressed confidence that its assets could be much more than N100 trillion being bandied if interrogated.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, stated this on Friday, when he inaugurated the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, according to statement issued by Director of press in the ministry, Mr. Stephen Kilebi.

It could be recalled that President Bola Tinubu approved membership of the Board last month.

While inaugurating the board members in his office, Edun said that with the inauguration of the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, MOFI, a high performance culture, reputation, integrity as well as productivity were expected from the board members to enable them deliver on their mandate.

