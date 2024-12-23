FG Condoles With Families Of Stampede Victims, Issues Advisory On Public Events During Yuletide

Share

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, deeply sympathises with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampedes that occurred during food distribution exercises in Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by these unfortunate incidents,” he said.

The minister said the tragedies are deeply saddening and under – score the importance of ensuring proper crowd management during such charitable activities, especially during the festive season.

While acknowledging the noble intentions of organisers seeking to bring relief to vulnerable members of society, the minister strongly admonishes individuals and organisations planning similar events to liaise with the police and other law enforcement agencies for effective crowd control and security measures.

He emphasised that collaboration with law enforcement agencies is crucial to safeguarding lives and ensuring that such efforts to assist those in need do not inadvertently lead to further distress.

