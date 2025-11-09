FG Condemns Sabotage On Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road

The Federal Government has expressed concern over rising cases of vandalism and misuse of newly constructed and ongoing road projects, warning that such actions could threaten the longevity and safety of key national infrastructure.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, issued the warning during an inspection of the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project on Saturday, while assuring that the federal government remains committed to the speedy completion of the Abuja-Kano Highway.

Goronyo condemned acts of sabotage and carelessness by residents along completed and ongoing road corridors, particularly along the Jaji Bridge corridor in Kaduna State. He noted incidents where individuals damaged road sections, removed safety railings, or used portions of highways for dumping or drying purposes.

He also decried a new trend among some refuse collectors, known locally as “Baban Bola,” who steal iron components of pavements for scrap sales.

“Preventing road abuse is part of road maintenance. Along the Jaji Bridge, some residents have tampered with structures to pass cables or place logs across the bridge. These acts of vandalism must stop,” the Minister said.

Goronyo appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to take ownership of public infrastructure and discourage harmful practices that shorten the lifespan of roads.

“The government has invested huge resources in these projects, and we must protect them for the benefit of all,” he added.

Highlighting the project from Point Zero in Tungan Maje, Abuja, Goronyo said the improved road conditions have enhanced travel safety and reduced insecurity along previously volatile corridors.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to complete the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Expressway as a flagship project of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at strengthening economic integration between northern and southern Nigeria.

The Ministry’s Director of Bridges and Design, Engineer Musa, noted that most heavy-duty vehicles in Nigeria exceed axle load limits, stressing that rigid pavements are designed to endure heavy stress and last over a century.