FG Condemns Dehumanising Treatment Of Children In Port Harcourt

…Vows Prosecution of Perpetrators

The Federal Government has strongly condemned the inhumane and dehumanising treatment of innocent children in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, carried out under the pretence of a so-called “spiritual cleansing” exercise.

In a statement released on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister described the act as “barbaric, criminal, and a gross violation of the Child Rights Act.”

She reiterated the unwavering stance of the Tinubu-led administration against any form of abuse, particularly that which targets vulnerable children. According to her, “Whether by strangers, community leaders, or parents, any individual or group found culpable of such heinous acts will be held accountable under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act. This includes any parent or guardian who aided or condoned the abuse.”

The Minister commended the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Rivers State Command, for its swift and professional response, as well as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Hajiya Binta Bello, and her team for their prompt deployment to rescue and safeguard the affected children.

Additionally, the Minister acknowledged the role of vigilant citizens who recorded and exposed the abuse, noting that “their courage embodies the spirit of our ‘See Something, Say Something, We Will Do Something’ campaign.”

However, she urged members of the public to channel such reports directly to the Nigerian Police, NAPTIP, or other relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure swift intervention without compromising rescue efforts or the privacy of the victims.

The rescued children are currently under protective custody and are receiving comprehensive care and support, in accordance with the provisions of the Child Rights Act, which has been domesticated across the 36 states of the Federation.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Ministry affirmed its commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child is shielded from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

“We will not rest until Nigeria becomes a safe place for every child to grow, dream, and thrive. The soul of our nation depends on how we protect its future — our children,” the statement concluded.