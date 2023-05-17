FG Condemns Attack On US Consulate Convoy In Anambra

The Federal Government has condemned the attack on the convoy of United States consulate workers in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Tuesday.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, on Wednesday.

New Telegraph, gathered that the convoy of the Embassy Officials who were on a humanitarian mission in the state came under fire while they were passing through the area.

The Federal Government extended its sympathy and condolence to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

The statement read, “The Federal Government received with dismay the sad news of the attack on the convoy of the staffers of the US Consulate on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State but yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“The unfortunate incident, which led to the death of two policemen and two locally recruited staff of the Consulate is condemnable and most regrettable.

“While an investigation is ongoing to fish out the culprits and bring them to book, the Federal Government extends its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

“The Federal Government remains undaunted by this sad development and reiterates its commitment to the continued fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the country.”

New Telegraph, also gathered that the convoy of embassy officials who were on a humanitarian mission in the state came under fire while they were passing through the area.

The Federal Government extended its sympathy and condolence to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.