FG Condemns Attack On Us Consulate Convoy In Anambra

The Federal Government has condemned the attack on the convoy of United States consulate workers in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by yet- to-be-identified gunman on Tuesday. Recall that the convoy of the embassy officials, who were on a humanitarian mission in the state, came under fire while they were passing through the area.

However, the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, yesterday, extended its sympathy and condolence to the families of the deceased as well as to the US Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads: “The Federal Government received with dis- may the sad news of the attack on the convoy of the staffers of the US Consulate on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State but yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“The unfortunate incident, which led to the death of two policemen and two locally recruited staff of the Consulate is condemnable and most regrettable.