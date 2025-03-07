FG Condemns Attack On IKEDC Staff

Share

The Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Friday, expressed grave concern over the attack by key personnel of the Nigeria Airforce on the headquarters and facilities of the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) which left several injured, facilities and equipment vandalised.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some Air Force personnel from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja on Thursday invaded the corporate headquarters of the DisCo at Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, its offices at Oshodi and Isolo; beat up its staff and destroyed equipment, office doors, furniture and sensitive gadgets as well as softwares of IE.

They also brutalized some journalists during the attack.

The minister, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Strategic Communications, Bolaji Tunji, also said the attack calls for concern in view of the ramifications, adding that the current democratic practice has appropriate channels for conflict resolutions rather than resort to self-help.

He said: “The attack on the facilities of Ikeja Electric, one of our nation’s critical power distribution companies, by the Nigerian Airforce is unfortunate and a matter of grave concern to our nation while standing totally condemned.

“This unfortunate incident has also raised serious questions about the need for restraint, dialogue, and the use of appropriate democratic channels in resolving conflicts.”

The Minister noted that the power sector is the lifeblood of the nation’s economy and a cornerstone of national development.

“Any attack on its infrastructure is an attack on the progress and well-being of our people.

“The facilities of Ikeja Electric, which serve millions of Nigerians, were designed to ensure the efficient distribution of electricity to homes, hospitals, schools, and industries, including military installations.

“This incident has set back our efforts to achieve stable and uninterrupted power supply, and it is a blow to the collective aspirations of our nation,” the minister said.

Adelabu emphasized that no grievance, no matter how legitimate, justified the destruction of public infrastructure.

He said, “Such actions are counterproductive and only serve to exacerbate the challenges we face as a nation. We must always remember that violence and destruction are not the answer to our problems.

“Instead, we must embrace dialogue, understanding, and the rule of law as the only viable means of resolving conflicts.

“I call on all parties involved to exercise restraint and to seek peaceful and democratic means of addressing all issues that may have led to this unfortunate incident.

“Our democracy provides us with the tools and institutions necessary to resolve disputes without resorting to violence.

“We have the judiciary, the legislature, and various regulatory bodies that are empowered to mediate and adjudicate conflicts. It is imperative that we utilize these channels to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents do not recur.”

The minister urged the Nigerian Air Force to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and to ensure that its operations are conducted with the utmost regard for the welfare of civilians and public infrastructure.

“The military is a vital institution in our nation, and its role in maintaining peace and security cannot be overstated. However, it is equally important that all actions taken by our armed forces are proportionate, targeted, and in line with the principles of democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

Adelabu also commended the staff and management of Ikeja electricity distribution company for their resilience in the face of provocation.

“Your comportment in the face of this adversity is a testament to your dedication to serving the Nigerian people.

“The Federal Ministry of Power stands ready to support you in any way possible to ensure that normalcy is restored as quickly as possible,” he said.

The minister enjoined stakeholders in the power sector to work together in harmony.

“We must prioritize collaboration over conflict, dialogue over discord, and unity over division.

“The challenges we face in the power sector are significant, but they are not insurmountable.

“With a shared commitment to the common good, we can overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for all Nigerians.”

Adelabu called on all Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to peace, unity, and progress.

“Let us reject violence and destruction in all its forms and embrace the values of democracy, dialogue, and mutual respect. Together, we can build a nation where conflicts are resolved through appropriate channels and where the aspirations of all citizens are realized,” Adelabu said.

