FG Condemns Attack On EKEDC By Nigerian Army

Share

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has condemned an attack, forceful abduction, intimidation, assault, brutalization of the Staff and destruction of the facilities at the substation of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) in Badagry, Lagos State by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Adelabu’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji, the attack which took place on Friday, March 14, 2025, following a temporary power outage is happening less than a week after a similar assault on the staff and the infrastructure of the Ikeja Electric

Distribution Company (IKEDC) by the Nigerian Airforce.

Adelabu described the vandalism, destruction and forceful abduction of staff as not only unacceptable but also a direct threat to the stability of Nigeria’s power supply and the economic well-being of the country.

He called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to intervene by calling Security Operatives to order adding that there are ways such issues could be handled without resorting to violence, especially in a democratic setting.

Adelabu noted that electricity infrastructure is the backbone of the Nigerian economy and a critical enabler of development.

He said: “Attacks on these facilities and staff on duty undermine the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure stable and reliable power supply to homes, businesses, and public institutions.

“The repeated targeting of power infrastructure and the personnel of distribution companies by uniformed personnel, who are expected to protect national assets, are deeply troubling and raises serious concerns about discipline and accountability within our armed forces.”

The Minister further alleged that the Nigerian Army was emboldened to attack EKEDC facilities and staff because of the silence of the Federal Government on the earlier invasion of Ikeja Electric by the Air Force.

“The NSA has to wade into this matter in order to forestall further attacks,” he said.

The Minister said the attack on the EKEDC substation has resulted in significant damage, leading to power outages and disruptions in service to thousands of customers.

“This comes at a time when the government is working tirelessly to improve the efficiency and reliability of the power sector. Such actions are counterproductive and sabotage the collective progress we are striving to achieve,” he decried.

He called on the Nigerian Army to immediately investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said: “The Ministry of Power also urges the military high command to take urgent steps to educate and sensitize its personnel on the importance of protecting critical national infrastructure. The repeated occurrence of such incidents suggests a systemic issue that must be addressed with the utmost urgency.”

Adelabu said the power Ministry remains committed to working with all stakeholders to safeguard power infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to all Nigerians.

The Minister said though he recognises the sensitive role of the military in safeguarding the country and protecting its assets, the military should see the power sector as a partner in progress and not its enemy.

“We appeal to all Nigerians, including members of the armed forces, to recognize the importance of protecting our power infrastructure. These facilities are vital to our collective prosperity, and their destruction harms us all,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

