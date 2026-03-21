FG Condemns Alleged Sexual Violence At Delta Festival, Demands Justice

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has strongly condemned alleged cases of sexual assault and harassment of women during a local festival in Ozoro community, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a press statement issued in Abuja, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, described the reports widely characterised in public discourse as reflecting elements of “rape culture” as disturbing, unacceptable, and a violation of human dignity, public safety, and the rule of law.

The Minister stressed that no cultural or traditional practice can justify sexual violence, noting that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) clearly prohibit all forms of abuse.

Citing provisions of the law, the Ministry highlighted that Section 1 of the VAPP Act outlaws all forms of violence, Section 14 criminalises harmful traditional practices, while Section 15 prohibits cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

It emphasised that sexual assault remains a serious criminal offence and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations, with perpetrators brought to justice.

The Ministry further underscored the urgency of strengthening efforts to combat gender-based violence, reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect the rights, safety, and dignity of women and girls.

While commending the swift response of the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, the Ministry called for a transparent and expedited investigation to ensure all those involved are identified and prosecuted.

It also pledged to collaborate with the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs to provide immediate support for victims, including psychosocial care, medical assistance, and legal services.

The Ministry said it would intensify engagement with traditional leaders and community stakeholders to address harmful cultural norms and prevent the misuse of tradition as a cover for violence.

It urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities, stressing that collective vigilance is key to ensuring justice and preventing future occurrences.