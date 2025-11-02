FG Condemns Abduction Of Consultant Neurosurgeon In Anambra

The Federal Government has condemned the abduction of Dr. Tochukwu Mbanugo, a Consultant Neurosurgeon with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as a grave assault on the nation’s health security.

Citing reports from the hospital, Salako said Dr. Mbanugo was attacked near Omatha Junction, Uruagu, Nnewi, while returning home after a long day in the operating theatre.

He said, “Earlier that same day, he had performed multiple critical neurosurgical procedures, including the resection of a complex brain tumour, saving lives and delivering highly specialised care to Nigerians in need. His abduction occurred at the very point where he should have been safest, returning home from serving humanity.

“The Ministry has also been informed that subsequent contact was later established by the abductors through his phone to some of his colleagues.”

The minister decried the worsening shortage of critical health professionals in Nigeria, warning that attacks on medical personnel pose a severe threat to the country’s health system.

“An attack on one specialist doctor is a direct assault on the nation’s health security and a threat to our collective wellbeing,” Salako said. “Nigeria currently has less than 150 practising neurosurgeons serving a population of over 220 million people. Against the WHO benchmark of one neurosurgeon per 100,000 people, Nigeria has approximately one neurosurgeon per 1.9 million citizens. This makes every specialist we have invaluable.”

He stressed that healthcare workers are national assets who must be protected, not targeted.

“The Federal Ministry strongly condemns this incident and every form of violence against healthcare workers. Our doctors, nurses and allied professionals are working under immense pressure to save lives. They must be protected and respected, not harmed or hunted,” he stated.

Salako called on the Anambra State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to locate Dr. Mbanugo and ensure his safe and unconditional release.

“We stand firmly in solidarity with his family, colleagues, NAUTH management, the neurosurgical community, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the entire health sector at this painful time. The Ministry remains committed to strengthening the safety and security of health workers across Nigeria,” he added.