FG Concrete Road Construction Policy Remains Sustainable Method In Nigeria – Coy

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an indigenous construction company, Uniglobe Construction Engineering Limited, Prince Cyprian Imobhio, has lauded the Federal Government’s decision to give Nigerians high-quality road network through the use of concrete pavement as the most sustainable method of road construction in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the chief Engineer company and made available to Journalists on Friday in Lafia, while reacting to Minister of Works, David Umahi’s directive statement henceforth contractors handling road construction in the country adopt the use of concrete or quarterly asphaltic road for a period of 30 years, saying the introduction of concrete in road construction in Nigeria was the best for the Nigerian roads.

The Company boss who was represented by the chief engineer, Engr Anselm Ijebor said the introduction of concrete for Nigeria’s roads— was one of the best policy brought in by the minister.

According to Ijibor, the Nation’s road network will henceforth not only witness a longer life span but save cost and reduce failure in the nation’s road adding that David Umahi’s decision to give contractors the matching order is the best for the country.

He said ” We in Uniglobe are supportive of the new concrete technology for road pavement of the minister. We want to advised other contractors to follow suit as it will help our roads to last longer, create jobs improve the economy and also give value to the tax payers’ money”.

“On behalf of the company, Engineer Anslem commended the minister for bringing new innovations to the nation’s road network which has never been experienced in Nigeria’s public roads”

It would be recalled that the minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi had on the 7th of September inspected all the federal roads in Ebonyi state as part of his tour of federal roads across the country where he commended Uniglobe Construction company handling some federal roads for a job well done.

While on the visit through the Ohafia-oso Road, being handled by Uniglobe Construction, the minister commended the quality of work done so far and asked the contractor to return to the site immediately, for the completion of the work with the use of the concrete pavement.

At the Abakaliki -Afikpo road section 1 still constructed by the same contractor, the minister said though the job was executed long ago observed however that there was no evidence that the contractor was on site maintaining the road during the maintenance period.

He, however, directed the director in charge of highways South East of the Ministry of Work, Engr Bede Obioha to issue a certificate of completion to the contractor. Other roads visited in Ebonyi include the oso- out road among others.