FG Concessions New Customs Platform Devt To TMP

Federal Government has awarded a fresh concession to Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Limited to develop a new platform, B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System (BUCMS), following the frustrations associated with previous customs management platforms.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this on Monday during the prelaunch of the “B’Odogwu” trade facilitation tool at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos, following its pilot phase at the PTML Command earlier this year.

At a stakeholders’ engagement in Apapa Command, the comptroller general emphasised that the deployment was a prelaunch phase rather than full implementation, given the scale of the Apapa Command.

Adeniyi stressed that the new system marks a break from the past, replacing the outdated NICIS system with a more robust and indigenous solution.

He explained that B’Odogwu, an African and Nigerian term, stands for “Border” and “Odogwu,” symbolising strength and leadership.

While acknowledging the challenges encountered during the pilot phase at PTML, he reassured stakeholders that any issues would be addressed collaboratively.

