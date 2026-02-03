FG Concessions Ikere Hydropower Plan

The Federal Government has concessioned the Ikere hydropower plant in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State. The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, stated this during the handover of the 6MW hydropower project to Quaint Power and Infrastructure Nigeria Limited in the Ikere community, Iseyin Local Government Area.

Ikere Gorge Dam is a major earth-fill dam located on the Ogun River near Iseyin in Oyo State. It was Initiated in the 1980s, and was designed for hydropower generation, water supply and irrigation.

It was gathered that the project was executed under the regulatory guidance of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, which is the Federal agency statutorily responsible for regulating all public-private partnerships.

The minister said the concession of the hydropower will generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, while boosting power supply by six megawatts to the state and neighbouring states.

He stated that the concessioning is in line with the policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to revitalise the energy sector and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

He added that the project would stimulate electricity market development and enhance economic growth in the host community Adelabu said: “The Ikere Gorge Dam project is more than a hydropower concession; it is a strategic intervention that underscores the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu to advance energy access, stimulate electricity market development, deepen power sector reforms, attract private investment and unlock the country’s vast renewable energy potential.

“The project will also generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, while boosting power supply by six megawatts in the state and neighbouring states.” The minister said the handover, which is a public-private partnership, had added to the growing list of achievements of the administration’s economic reform policies.

Adelabu listed the achievements to include the decentralisation and liberalisation of the power sector, which resulted in the activation of 15 state electricity markets following the signing of the Electricity Act 2023 into law and the development of a National Integrated Electricity Policy after 24 years, as well as the attraction of over $2 billion in fresh investments to expand electricity access nationwide.

He also said that the commencement of the transition process towards full commercialisation increased sector revenue by 70 per cent in 2024 and reduced government liability by N70 billion.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration had mobilised N700bn funding from the Federation Account Allocation Committee to implement the Presidential Metering Initiative aimed at addressing the sector’s long-standing metering gap.

Speaking, the Minister of Water Resources, Prof Joseph Terlumun Utsev, said the administration was committed to optimising dams nationwide for power generation, agricultural development and job creation.

According to him, d the success recorded at the Ikere Gorge hydropower plant was a product of collaboration between the two ministries to strengthen Nigeria’s hydropower infrastructure.

The Director-General of the ICRC, Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, stated that the handover of the project was a defining moment in Nigeria’s infrastructure journey. According to him, it reflected a deliberate effort to convert long-dormant public assets into productive drivers of national development through publicprivate partnerships.

Ewalefoh said the revival of the project demonstrated the Federal Government’s resolve to move beyond abandoned infrastructure and deliver tangible outcomes for citizens, particularly in the power and water sectors.

He noted that the project aligns with the broader reform agenda of President Tinubu, which prioritises infrastructure delivery, private sector participation and sustainable solutions capable of unlocking economic growth at the sub-national level.