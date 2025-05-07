FG Committed To Tackling Housing Deficit – Minister

Share

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Yusuf Atah, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Atah made this known in a personally signed statement following a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) to his office.

The visit was part of activities marking the International Estate Valuation Day, celebrated annually on March 5.

“This administration is determined to address the housing deficit, and we commend the invaluable contribution of NIESV to this national effort,” Atah stated.

He urged the institution to align its activities with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing the need for estate surveyors and valuers to support the administration’s housing sector objectives.

The minister pledged his unwavering support for the institution, assuring the delegation of openness to ideas, partnerships, and innovations that could drive results in line with the president’s vision.

He emphasized that the visit highlighted the Institute’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry to improve estate valuation practices and help reduce the housing shortfall.

“Your expertise ensures property valuations reflect fair market values, which is vital for the government to provide cost-effective housing solutions,” Atah said.

“NIESV and the Ministry represent a strategic partnership aimed at promoting sustainable urban development and financial inclusion through professional estate valuation.”

In a follow-up statement, the minister’s media aide, Seyi Olorunsola, said the NIESV delegation advocated the integration of modern valuation techniques and professional standards to advance national development.

NIESV Chairperson, Odusiga Folake Rashidat, praised the minister’s “exemplary leadership” and pledged the institution’s full support for the Tinubu administration’s housing initiatives.

She also called for equitable recognition of estate surveyors and valuers in the civil service.

