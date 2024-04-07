FG Committed To Supporting Tourism Growth In Badagry – Minister

The Minister for Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, has said the Federal Government is committed to supporting and nurturing tourism growth in Badagry and beyond.

Speaking during her courtesy visit to the Palace of the Traditional Ruler, Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, the Minister said through collaboration and cooperation, Badagry’s full potential can be fully unlocked.

Ade-John said the Federal Government will empower local communities, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable tourism practices.

She said: “As we gather here, we are not just observers of history but active participants in the preservation and celebration of our collective heritage.

“Badagry’s resilience stands as a testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. While its role in the transatlantic slave trade is dark and harrowing, it serves as a beacon of remembrance.

“A pledge to honour the memory of those who endured unimaginable suffering and to ensure such atrocities never occur again. Today, we embark on a journey of exploration, enlightenment and collaboration.”

Ade-John said her visit to Badagry was twofold; firstly to showcase Badagry’s tourism potential and to also foster partnerships between the Federal Ministry of Tourism and stakeholders in this region.

“We recognise the untapped opportunities within these grounds, opportunities promising economic prosperity, cultural exchange and sustainable development.

“As we traverse the pathways of history, we’ll visit key landmarks bearing witness to Badagry’s storied past. Yet, our journey goes beyond observation—it’s a call to action,” she said.

The Minister urged community leaders and residents to engage in community-based activities to attract tourists to the town.

On his part, the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency in the House of Representatives, Sesi Whingah, said there was no way one could talk about Nigeria’s history without mentioning Badagry.

The lawmaker said that he facilitated the coming of the minister and other stakeholders to Badagry to show them what they had in the town.

“Their coming is to see how they can help us to facilitate investment to Badagry and also be an instrument of development to this ancient town.

“We have so many tourist attractions in Badagry and I believe that the only way to showcase this, is by bringing visitors to see them,” he said.

The Akran of Badagry welcomed the minister to his palace and prayed that God would continue to give President Bola Tinubu wisdom and knowledge to rule the country.

He urged the Minister to help in developing Badagry’s tourism potential.

The Chairman, of Badagry Local Government Area, Mr Olusegun Onilude, said the town had a lot of tourism potential to show the world.

According to the chairman, the town needed the Federal Government’s support to show the world what it had.

Also, Mr Joseph Gbenu, the Chairman, of Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), said the minister’s visit would bring development to the ancient town.

Mr Abiodun Hundeyin, a retired Deputy Comptroller General, of Nigeria Immigration Service, said Badagry, with its rich history, cultural heritage and natural beauty, had immense potential as a tourism destination.

Hundeyin, who is also the President of the Badagry Chamber of Commerce, said that despite its numerous attractions and offerings, the town was confronted with significant challenges.

He said that the challenges were hindering the growth and development of the town’s hospitality sector.

Hundeyin said: “One of the foremost issues we face is the proliferation of unnecessary roadblocks and security checkpoints throughout our region.

“While we understand the importance of maintaining security, these excessive checkpoints create inconvenience and delays for tourists and visitors.

“The checkpoints discourage tourists and visitors from exploring our town and patronising our establishments.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to direct a review of and streamlining of these checkpoints that at the last count over 75.

“This will ensure that they serve their intended purpose(s) without unduly disrupting the movement of people and goods.”