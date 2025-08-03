FG Committed To Supporting Domestic Investors, Manufacturers, Says Ms Oduwole

President Bola Tinubu recently flagged off the ‘Nigeria First’ Policy with the view to boosting local manufacturing, marketing, consumption and export of Made-in-Nigeria products. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, during the week paid a working visit to the Nigeria’s electric vehicle manufacturing company, Saglev in Ikorodu, and the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company. She assured Nigerians that the government is committed to supporting the investors and manufacturers.

President Tinubu has initiated the Nigeria First policy with the view to local manufacturing and buying of made-in-Nigeria products. But unfortunately, manufacturing is at its lowest ebb in Nigeria due to lack of incentives, investment and other factors. Companies like Saglev are struggling to survive despite the difficulties. What are you actually doing to ensure that Saglev and many others like it are well positioned to boost ‘Nigeria First’?

The Nigeria First Policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to supporting investors exactly like the demographics we are seeing here. As you know we had the domestic investors’ summit last week, focusing on medium to large sized enterprises. You will know that this project has been five years in the making. The investors have committed significant funds and what you have on ground at Saglev is an offshoot of years of planning, years of training, years of collaboration and partnership and now you have the fruits of it. This administration from industrial policy, to trade policy is focused on Nigerian investors and putting them first so that they can thrive.

Going by the price tag on the EV vehicles assembled at Saglev, do you think Nigerians can afford it?

From the prices, it is obvious that the EV vehicles are affordable, it is sustainable, and I am confident that it is what can really jumpstart our transportation logistics businesses. From a business perspective, the affordable vehicles under N20 million, there are also credit opportunities, and so that’s another thing that young Nigerians can look at. We talked about the transportation business, Uber drivers, Bolt and how they can lease vehicles like this, and they have the track record through technology to prove to their banks.

This is my first time in this capacity, visiting an EV plant and just to see the dexterity, the range of products available, this is affordable, this is sustainable, this is what can jumpstart our transportation, logistics, businesses.

The government reform in the automotive sector is seemingly slow, especially when we consider the auto policy which has been in the works since 2013 without yet receiving full legal backing. What’s your take on that?

We will continue to deliver workable reforms for small and medium sized enterprises as they scale, and manufacturers as they produce, we want them to be competitive. These are vehicles that use 80 per cent less of power and it is really what can take Nigeria to the next level, what upscale productivity, with projects like coastal road, you know what that is going to mean as a multiplier effect for the Nigerian economy.

Despite the government campaigns and even the high quality of the EV vehicles at Saglev, we are aware that Nigerians would rather buy foreign made goods than Nigerian made. What is the government doing to change that mindset of the average Nigerian consumer?

Nigerians are extremely patriotic. Anything Nigeria is extremely popular. I think we should stop this rhetoric of Nigerians not patronising Nigerian products. This is a product that is Chinese and it is going to be domiciled here. Saglev also has his own brand that would be manufactured here in Nigeria.

We really need to acknowledge and support investors who have taken the hard road of going through finding land, finding technical partner, going through trade facilitation with our ports, all the reforms that are going right now, making sure they are training young technicians, making sure they are also expanding outside the Nigerian market, exporting to the African Continental Free Trade Area, this is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to see and how he wants to support domestic investors.

The Chairman of Saglev who noted that importers used to face difficulties at the port due Customs procedure, conceded that things are changing and that everybody in Customs seems to struggling to do the right thing now. What is your take in that?

Trade facilitation is an important aspect of developing any economy. We import and we are also leading in export particularly to the rest of Africa. And so with trade facilitation, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has implemented a number of reforms and you heard the investors speaking to the fact that the automation, the homegrown trading tool, otherwise known as B’Odogwu is a game-changer; yet there are some teething problems but everybody is now being forced to do the right thing.

We also have the National Single Window Project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that came online. We have been working on it since last year, now we have technical partners, online, in-country.

The National Single Window is a digital public infrastructure that increases trade facilitation. So, by Q1, 2026, you are going to see even more improvement in terms of trade facilitation. So, this is work in progress as you know I worked on ease of doing business for nine years before being appointed as Minister of Industry and Investment.

Before coming to Saglev, you were also at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company. After these visits, what impressions are taking back to Abuja?

I was overwhelmed by the vast scale of the physical infrastructure at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company in the Lekki Free Zone. We are not just appreciating the scale of the infrastructure: the bricks, mortar, and pipelines.

We are equally impressed by the investment in human capital. It is deeply inspiring to see young Nigerians, many of whom have never left the country, operating world-class equipment with remarkable skill and professionalism.

As a lecturer myself, I take great pride in witnessing their excellence in engineering. It is nothing short of exceptional. I congratulate Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and the visionary behind the project, for his continued commitment to industrial transformation in Nigeria. Listening to Alhaji Dangote speak about this project is always a source of inspiration. This is not just a refinery—it is a bold statement of what is possible. This is Lagos, Nigeria, and there is truly nowhere else in the world with a facility of this kind at this scale.