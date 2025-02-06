FG Committed To Revitalizing All Critical Infrastructures In N’Delta – Lokpobiri

Share

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri has reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to revitalizing all the critical oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

This was as Lokpobiri emphasized that the completion of ongoing projects in the region is a key mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Although he expressed dissatisfaction over the abandonment of the Brass Modern Refinery project in Bayelsa State.

The Minister made this known on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the Brass Modern Refinery project site in Brass Local Government Area.

Accompanied by Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), assured that the Government was determined to ensure the realization of these projects within the President’s first two years in office.

In a statement by Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the minister used the opportunity of the visit to engage representatives of the host community, acknowledging their peaceful disposition despite the challenges they have faced.

The Minister further urged the host community to sustain the peace, emphasizing that stability is essential to attracting further investment and development.

He reiterated the government’s dedication to creating opportunities that would benefit the people of Brass and the broader Niger Delta region.

He urged them to continue supporting the Federal Government’s efforts and assured them that their concerns had been noted.

The statement reads: “It is unacceptable that such a strategic project has been left in this state for so long.

“The Federal Government remains committed to ensuring that critical oil and gas infrastructure, like the Brass Refinery, is completed to create jobs and drive economic growth in the region.

“I sincerely commend the people of Brass for their patience and cooperation,” he said. “Your support is invaluable, and I assure you that we will work tirelessly to address these issues and bring this project to completion.”

In response, a community representative expressed gratitude for the Minister’s visit, describing it as a significant step towards restoring confidence in the government’s commitment to the region.

“We appreciate your visit and your assurance that this project will receive due attention. We are hopeful that your intervention will lead to tangible progress.”

