FG Committed To N’West Security, Matawalle Tells Troops

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has charged troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to remain resilient and committed as military operations intensify across the North West.

He gave the charge during a courtesy visit to the Theatre Command Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (North West) on Friday, 14 November 2025, shortly after observing Juma’at prayers at the command mosque.

Welcoming the Minister, Theatre Commander Major General Warrah Bello Idris said the visit demonstrates the Federal Government’s unwavering support for ongoing counter-terrorism and anti-banditry efforts in the region.

He commended the Minister’s consistent engagement with security personnel and noted that such visits boost troop morale.

READ ALSO:

Matawalle applauded the dedication, courage, and sacrifices of the troops confronting criminal elements across the theatre.

He urged them to remain vigilant, focused, and determined as the armed forces push toward restoring lasting peace and stability in the North West.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening operations through enhanced logistics, resources and improved welfare for personnel.

He praised the Theatre Command’s achievements so far and stressed the importance of sustained synergy among all security agencies involved in the mission.

Key moments from the visit included a detailed briefing by the Theatre Commander on ongoing operations, presentation of souvenirs to the Minister, and an address to troops during which Matawalle expressed deep appreciation for their professionalism and service to the nation.