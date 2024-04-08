FG Committed To Nurturing Tourism Growth In Badagry – Minister

The Minister for Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, has said the Federal Government is committed to supporting and nurturing tourism growth in Badagry and beyond. Speaking during her courtesy visit to the palace of the Traditional Ruler, Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, the Minister said through collaboration and cooperation, Badagry full potential can be fully unlocked. Ade-John said the Federal Government will empower local communities, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable tourism practices.

She said: “As we gather here, we are not just observers of history but active participants in the preservation and celebration of our collective heritage. “Badagry resilience stands as a testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

“While its role in the transatlantic slave trade is dark and harrowing, it serves as a beacon of remembrance. “A pledge to honour the memory of those who endured unimaginable suffering and to ensure such atrocities never occur again. “Today, we embark on a journey of exploration, enlightenment and collaboration.” Ade-John said her visit to Badagry was twofold; firstly, to showcase Badagry tourism potential, and to also foster partnerships between the Federal Ministry of Tourism and stakeholders in this region.