FG Committed To Maintaining Peace, Harmony In All Sectors -Labour Minister

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has said the Federal Government is committed to maintaining lasting peace and harmony in all sectors of the country.

Onyejeocha who made the disclosure when she received leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), led by its Acting President Issa Ore at the Labour Ministry on Tuesday in Abuja, also gave assurances that the ministry would do all within its powers to ensure peace returns to the ranks of the conflict-ridden NURTW.

She said: “I assure you that if there is anything that is left undone as we speak with your kind cooperation it will be done there is nothing that cannot be resolved. The truth of the matter is that we are all one in this country, Christians, and Muslims all worship one God.

“Last year it was all gloomy faces but today I can see cheerful faces and everybody seems to be happy. That’s a good thing to happen in the new year and I wish all a happy and prosperous 2024 and that there will be no crisis in NURTW anymore.

“The president has said that he wants peace for the country. He also said that he is the driver while we the ministers and appointees of this government are the conductors for the whole of Nigeria irrespective of ethnicity, religion or any belief. So I am the conductor and my duty is to make sure that everybody is in the right place.”

Earlier, Comrade Ore who noted that external interferences by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and some state governments had exposed the union to perceptions of bias and political interest, said they were at the ministry to thank the ministry for its efforts in ensuring justice, fairness and impartiality in the handling of the affairs of the Union, despite effort by detractors to intimidate and ridicule the ministry’s efforts

“In all of it, we remain grateful to the Ministry of Labour and Employment even from the time of His Excellency, Simon Bako Lalong, for choosing to tread the path of justice, fairness and impartiality in the handling of the affairs of our Union despite all effort by detractors to intimidate and ridicule your efforts.

“Consequently, we have experienced peace, unity and progress in NURTW. For assisting us to achieve this feat, we reaffirm our solidarity and goodwill to the Ministry and to your good self.

“We believe that external interferences by some players (as witnessed last year by the NLC) and sometimes outright ban of our activities by some state governments especially by way of purported proscription is contrary to the spirit and letters of domestic and international legislations and opens the concerned bodies and state government to perceptions of bias and political interest by the NURTW and many right-thinking members of the public.”