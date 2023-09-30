FG Committed to Favourable Environment For Investments –Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that the federal gov- ernment, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed to creating a favourable climate for investments, urging foreign investors to make Nigeria their first choice of business destination.

Kalu made the disclosure as a guest speaker at a conference themed “Opwhich held in Abuja on Friday and organised by Evolve Camp, a youth mentorship, national development group. Speaking on the topic “Unlocking National Prosperity: Assessing the Place of Government Policies in the Prosperity of the Nation”, the Deputy Speaker said that Nigeria has made progress in ease of doing business.

Kalu’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated in a statement that Kalu lauded Tinubu’s determination to make the private sector of the economy thrive. He also encouraged the youth to support gov- ernment policies and also make their input to the legislative functions of the national assembly.

He said: “We must come together when it comes to policy making. What you say here today matters to us because we will be asking for a report on this. We wish to know the mindset of Nigerians and their desires. “In Nigeria, we recognise that for our nation to thrive, we must provide the private sector with the ideal conditions to flourish.

A thriving private sector translates into job creation, increased revenue, technological advancements, and overall economic growth. But the question that often arises is: how can public policy convince investors that the government is committed to creating a favorable investment climate?

“As of 2020, Nigeria’s ease of doing business ranked 131st worldwide with a general score of 56.9. While we have made progress in certain areas, there’s still much work to be done.”