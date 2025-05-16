FG Committed To Expanding ENT Healthcare Access – Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving access to ear, nose, and throat (ENT) healthcare services across Nigeria.

He emphasized the urgent need to upgrade the country’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly in ENT care, to address the rising incidence of hearing loss and the shortage of specialized medical personnel.

Shettima made this known on Thursday evening while receiving a delegation from the Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria (ORLSON), led by its President, Aliyu Mohammed Kodiya, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu is determined to tackle the sector’s critical challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, outdated equipment, and the growing brain drain among medical professionals.

“A huge chunk of our population suffers from hearing ailments, but due to social stigmatisation, many are reluctant to seek treatment. The challenges you have highlighted are real, and the government is committed to going beyond cosmetic interventions,” Shettima stated.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President raised concern over the limited number of ENT specialists in Nigeria, warning that there may be fewer than 500 ENT surgeons nationwide if urgent measures are not taken.

“That is the reality we face today. Even our young doctors are migrating to Europe and other regions. But we are working to create an enabling environment for them to stay,” he added.

Shettima stressed that the government’s support would extend beyond the procurement of equipment, focusing also on the training, welfare, and retention of medical professionals.

“The problem goes beyond equipment. Procuring devices without the skilled manpower to operate them is futile,” he said, urging ORLSON to continue investing in the training of new specialists.

In recognition of his support for the sector, the Vice President was conferred with the honorary title of “Ambassador of the Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria” by Kodiya.

Earlier, Kodiya highlighted the alarming global and national statistics on hearing loss, describing it as a growing public health crisis.

He cited World Health Organization (WHO) data projecting that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide will experience some degree of hearing loss, with over 700 million requiring rehabilitation.

“This condition imposes a global financial burden of over $1 trillion annually due to lost productivity, healthcare costs, and social exclusion,” Kodiya said.

He also noted that Nigeria’s National Policy and Strategic Plan for Ear and Hearing Care, launched in 2019, expired in 2023 without full implementation—a missed opportunity to develop a sustainable hearing health framework.

Kodiya reiterated ORLSON’s readiness to collaborate with the government, private sector, and international organizations to reduce the burden of hearing loss and expand access to quality ENT services in Nigeria.

