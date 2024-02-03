FG Committed to Ending Terrorism, Banditry –Akume

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that they are fully committed to ending Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and insecurity in the Northeast and in the country generally. The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. George Akume, who made the assurance yesterday at a two-day stakeholders’ engagement on the current security challenges in the North- east geopolitical zone, which was organized by the Borno State Government in collaboration with the office of the SGF hold- ing at the multi-purpose hall, Government House, Maiduguri. The SGF represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Mr. David Atah, said that to achieve lasting peace, all hands must be on deck by all stakeholders such as traditional rulers, religious leaders and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs to give maximum support in the ongoing kinetic and non-kinectic approaches adopted by the military and other security agencies.

The workshop with the theme: ‘Sustaining Post Conflict Recovery Through Effective Peace, Building and Reconciliation Initiative,’ also featured paper presentations including that of the Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar; titled: “Strengthening Recovery and Peacebuilding Processes in the NorthEast Nigeria: The Roles for Non-State Security Actors and Community Based Security Organizations.” “Security is everybody’s business, hence, the workshop is timely with a view to charting the course for an effective conflict resolution and post-conflict recovery,” the SGF said.

He said that “the present administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has been working assiduously to reduce to the barest minimum, the security challenges facing the country. It is gratifying to note that the collaborative efforts are yielding the desired dividends as the security situation has relatively improved in most parts of the country. “The sacrifices and gallantry of members of our security agencies have resulted in the neutralisation of bandits, insurgents, fundamentalists and foreign intruders, while several thousands of others and their family members have surrendered to troops.

In line with Nigeria’s adherence to international human rights rules, thousands of captured and surrendered insurgents are undergoing rehabilitation preparatory to reinjection into the community. “I want to use this opportunity to commend our gallant forces for effectively safeguarding our territorial integrity. I also wish to inform you as well that the Armed Forces of Nigeria have sustained the military onslaught on armed bandits’ enclaves in the North West and North Central geo-political zones, criminal elements masquerading as kidnappers across the landscape and also to separatists in the South East and parts of South South geopolitical zones, substantial successes have been recorded through these efforts and strategy of engagement,” he added.

Also, Speaking, Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by the Head of Service,, Barrister Mal- lam Fannami said that the workshop is apt, and that choosing Borno as venue is a welcome development as it will create a forum to consistently review the security challenges with corresponding recommendations with a view to maintaining the trust and confidence between the Government and the communities. Zulum lamented that the over one decade insurgency has forced many children out of school, led to unemployment, poverty and destruction of lives and property in the state and in the North East in general, hence, the need to key into the ongoing reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement initiative of the present administration as peace has gradually returned.