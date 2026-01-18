FG Committed To Completion Of Federal Roads In S’East Region – Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has restated that the federal government is committed to the completion of all ongoing federal roads and highway projects in the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

Umahi made the assertion while briefing newsmen on the outcome of his inspection of federal highways in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

He listed the projects ongoing in the South-East to include the Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha federal highway, and Ebugu-Abakaliki road, among others.

On the Enugu-Onitsha federal highway, Umahi noted that though the previous administration had worked on the route, the present administration was committed to completing the project.

“President Bola Tinubu, with his determination and love for the South-East people, is bringing that abnormal situation to a halt. We set April 28th for the completion,” he said.

“And so, what are we doing? It’s a project of 107 kilometres by two, and MTN was handling the entire project at N202 billion before, under MTN tax credits. We are satisfied with what they have done.”

“When we came on board, MTN had already completed a project worth about N50 billion. Because of the floating of the Naira and subsidy removal, prices have gone up, so we de-scoped the project within the limit of what is available out of that N22 billion.”

The Minister stated that the South-East would continue to be grateful to Mr. President because that which had been expected has now come to pass.

The Minister warned that no place in the country should have asphalt removed from highways again.

On the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway, Umahi said that Phase 1 of the project would be completed in 2026.

“We won’t bore you with what is happening in the other three sections, but all of them, Mr. President, I know, we will end the entire previous mess of that project from Enugu to Port Harcourt within 2026. It shall come to pass,” he reiterated.

Speaking against the backdrop of projects ongoing in Enugu and Ebonyi states, the Minister noted that the Governor of Enugu State was already working on the dualisation from Enugu by the airport junction down to the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu State.

He, however, noted that the federal government is now reconstructing and rebuilding the entire stretch toward the boundary between Ebonyi and Ogoja.

“But my directive is that the project should be phased within the limit of the contract, which is N180 billion. We cannot finish all the work at the same time, so we are going to phase it for completion. But that project must be completed this year; it cannot stretch into next year. Phase two can go into next year.”

On the issue of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) on federal highways, Umahi expressed the federal government’s commitment to deploying solar lights and CCTV to monitor bridges and their surroundings on all federal highways.

The Minister assured that on any completed bridge, the government will deploy CCTV, solar lights, and security vehicles to prevent road blockages.