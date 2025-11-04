FG Committed To Advancing Brass Gas Projects, Says Ekpo

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has restated the Federal Government’s determination to deliver the Brass Gas Projects, as part of its broader push to industrialise Nigeria through gas utilisation.

He said the initiative represented President Bola Tinubu’s plan to make natural gas the backbone of Nigeria’s energy transition and economic growth. He spoke at a two-day AllParty Stakeholders Workshop on the Brass Projects in Abuja, according to a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah.

The Minister stressed that the Brass Methanol Plant, Gas Processing Plant and the Brass Free Zone Infrastructure will collectively form the nucleus of the proposed Brass Oil and Gas City in Bayelsa State.

He noted that the integrated complex would serve as a model for gas-based industrial development across the country, adding the workshop was timely, as it will provide a common platform to align stakeholders’ perspectives, resolve pending issues, and chart a path toward financial close and execution.

Ekpo said: “The Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) remains fully committed to supporting the Brass Projects through policy facilitation, regulatory coordination, and stakeholder engagement. We are particularly focused on ensuring that the necessary frameworks, from gas supply and offtake agreements to licensing and infrastructure integration, are streamlined and bankable.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemicals Company Ltd, Chief Ben Okoye, commended the Federal Government for its renewed commitment to the Brass Gas Projects, explaining that the Brass Methanol and Gas Processing Plants will deliver thousands of direct and indirect jobs, foster technology transfer, and stimulate ancillary industries across the Niger Delta region.