FG Commits To Empowering Autistic Artists

The Federal Government (FG) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting talented autistic children in Nigeria through the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

The Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa made this announcement on Wednesday in Abuja during the unveiling and presentation of a certificate to 15-year-old autistic artist Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke by the Guinness World Records Organization.

The event coincided with the commemoration of World Autism Awareness Day.

In her address, Musawa congratulated Kanyeyachukwu for his extraordinary achievement in breaking the Guinness World Record by painting the largest art canvas in the world.

“We are here to honor 15-year-old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a young Nigerian prodigy who has shown the world what is possible when passion meets hard work. By breaking this world record, Kanyeyachukwu has not only set a new milestone but has also demonstrated that age is no barrier to greatness.

“Today, we are not just witnessing the breaking of a world record but also the triumph of determination, perseverance, and the unrelenting spirit of the Nigerian youth.

“We recognize the unique abilities and potential of individuals with autism and are dedicated to providing opportunities for them to thrive in the creative industries.

“Kanyeyachukwu’s record-breaking artwork, ‘Impossible is a Myth’, is not only an impressive feat but also a beacon of inspiration for autistic children and individuals worldwide. His achievement proves that with the right support and opportunities, individuals with autism can excel in their chosen fields.”

Musawa added that the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy remains committed to providing platforms for autistic artists like Kanyeyachukwu to showcase their talents.

“We will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to create opportunities for autistic children to develop their creative skills and pursue their passions,” she said.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed M. Malik; the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio; the Director-General of the National Gallery of Art, Ahmed Bashir Sodangi; and the President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Muhammad Suleiman.

Also present were representatives of the Chief of Defense Staff, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, officials from the Guinness World Records Organization, and popular Afrobeat singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj.

