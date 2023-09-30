‘FG Commits to Creating, Marketing Nigerian Tourism Products’

Minister of Tourism, Ms Lola Ade- John, has assured that the Federal Government will move to create and promote Nigerian tourism products both in the Diaspora and at home. This commitment was given by the minister when she spoke during the celebration of the World Tourism Day event staged in Abuja. The event was inspired by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

Represented by the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kanigwa, the minister noted stated that the country’s tourism products, ‘‘are vast, plentiful and core to revenue generation for the country.’’ She noted that, ‘‘there is opportunity to reflect on ways to enhance the contribution of tourism in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015.’’

According to the minister, ‘‘taking tourism to the community level, showcasing the hidden gems of the villages in all regions of our picturesque and diverse country, is the essence of creating sustainable tourism in Nigeria.’’ Ade-John identified the key points for growth and development of tourism in Nigeria as; community Empowerment, collaboration and partnerships, sustainable Tourism Development, Investment in Renewable Energy and Digital transformation.

According to her, ‘‘all of these have a combined a transformative power with ‘immense potential for our nation.’’ This is as she reiterated that tourism products require adequate publicity, development, maintenance and promotion. The minister remarked that there are numerous challenges that plagued the industry, just as she assured that, ‘‘the government will gradually, speedily and successfully overcome these challenges, with guidance, support and collaboration of all stakeholders.’’

The address of the UNWTO Secrepresented by the Permanent Secretary of the old Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe. Po- lolikashvili noted that the power of tourism is enormous, s t r e s s i n g that tourism will be made easier for investors of all kinds to support tourism projects, with potential to make a difference.

While the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Nkereuwem Onung, who was represented by the First Deputy President of FTAN, Alhaji Badaki Aliyu, expressed the hope that this year’s celebration will provide an opportunity for governments, businesses, and individuals to come together and discuss sustainable tourism strategies.

This is also as he congratulated the Tourism Minister, Ade-John, for organising the event, as he assured her of the support of the private sector in the task of, ‘‘branding, restructuring and reorganization of the tourism industry in Nigeria.

“It will help highlight the importance of investing in sustainable tourism projects, such as eco-lodges, carbon-neutral hotels, and sustainable transportation. “On this special day, let us celebrate the wonders of our world, appreciate the diversity of cultures, and recognise the importance of sustainable practices in tourism. Together, we can create a harmonious balance between exploration and preservation, leaving a legacy for future generations to enjoy.’’