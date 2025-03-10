FG Commits To Climate Action, Urges Global Support

Share

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to addressing climate change and enhancing climate action for sustainable development.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this during the courtesy visit of the United Nations Executive Secretary on Climate Change, Mr Simon Stiell, to the ministry.

Bagudu thanked the UNFCCC and other development partners for their support. He highlighted Nigeria’s proactive approach to combating climate change, specifically emphasising the government’s ambitious plans and successful implementation of the 2021-2025 climate policy.

According to the minister, despite significant progress made, challenges remain, particularly in areas such as oil remediation in the Niger Delta and water scarcity exacerbated by climate impacts.

He said: “We are doing everything possible to enhance the potential capabilities of climate action. Yet, we need more collaborative support, particularly in securing funding opportunities for sustainable climate projects.”

Nigeria’s climate goals include fostering a just transition, particularly for sectors like agriculture, livestock, and energy, which are critically affected by climate change.

The government focuses on modernising industries, creating climate-resilient policies, and encouraging private sector investment to ensure sustainable development.

Bagudu called on the UN system to recognise the need for innovative financing mechanisms, emphasising the importance of leveraging private sector capital to achieve long-term climate goals.

