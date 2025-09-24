FG Commissions N3.8bn Senate Building, Iconic Projects At UNIOSUN

The Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), on Wednesday commissioned four landmark projects worth over N3.8 billion at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo.

The projects include the newly completed Senate Building, a Faculty of Computing and Information Science complex, a 500-capacity auditorium, and a twin lecture theatre, all executed as part of TETFund’s intervention programmes.

Chairman of TETFund’s Board of Trustees, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari, who commissioned the projects during the university’s 15th Convocation ceremonies, reiterated the agency’s commitment to transforming public universities into world-class institutions capable of competing globally.

Masari urged the UNIOSUN management to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities, noting that education remains the bedrock of sustainable national development.

“As a Fund, we are committed to supporting our institutions to keep pace with current advancements. These projects, which cost N3,822,542,676.40, are a testimony of government’s resolve to ensure Nigerian universities have the right environment for knowledge creation, learning, and skills development,” Masari said.

He disclosed that since UNIOSUN’s enlistment in 2006, the university has received a total allocation of N14.1 billion, out of which N10.5 billion has been accessed.

The Managing Director of WAZLAT Engineering Limited, Engineer Ismail Adigun, explained that the iconic Senate Building consists of a 500-capacity relaxation centre, 58 offices, a Senate chamber, a Council chamber, conference rooms, and executive offices spread across three floors. The facility is equipped with full furnishing, elevators, and a power plant.

Vice-Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Prof. Clement Adebooye, lauded TETFund for its support, describing the new facilities as game changers that will enhance academic delivery, research, and administration.

Earlier, TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Arc Sonny Echono, delivered the 15th Convocation Lecture titled “Digital Transformation in Higher Education: Building Skills in Graduates for Global Competitiveness.”

He stressed the need to redesign curricula, strengthen faculty capacity, and leverage digital platforms to prepare Nigerian graduates for the global workforce.