FG Commissions Gas Leak Detection Device

As Nigerians prepare to embrace the use of gas for various activities besides cooking, the Federal Government has commissioned the Gas Leak Detection Device and Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing Facility in Abuja, an indigenous innovation-driven startup company focused on manufacturing and deploying smart gas leak detection to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

The project was initiated by Amal Technologies Ltd and received financial and institutional support from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), under the leadership of the immediate past Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, who spearheaded the Research and Development roadmap as a key element of Nigerian Content development in the oil and gas industry.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who described the commissioning as a significant landmark in the nation’s quest to promote a research culture through the nurturing of innovation-driven startup companies, said it represented a breakthrough in local manufacturing of electronic circuitry and devices.

Represented by the Director, Upstream in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Engr. Kamoru Busari, he noted that Amal Technologies was one of the proposals that have benefited from the NCDMB Research and Innovation intervention. According to him, the innovation adopted the Internet of Things (IOT) technology to introduce into the market a device that generates a short message system (SMS) and calls on the phones of homeowners in the event of a gas leak.

The facility equally has the capability for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing. Lokpobiri added that the deployment of the gas leak detection device provided a significant safety tool that would accelerate the adoption of gas as a preferred source of energy for homes, transportation, and industry, even as he pointed out that the job creation potential of Amal Technologies was critical to the creation of a circular economy and aligns with Mr. President’s 8-point agenda for economic recovery.

Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, stated that the smart gas leak detector research was just a proposal submitted to the Board in 2018.