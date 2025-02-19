FG Commissions First NDLEA Barracks In Yola After 35 Years

Share

The Federal Government has commissioned the first National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), barracks after 35 years of existing in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) emphasised the significance of the barracks project to the safety of the Agency’s personnel, 35 years after its establishment.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of NDLEA as over the years, the absence of dedicated accommodation for “our officers has led to challenges, including exposure to risks for them and their families.

Tragically, quite a number of our personnel have been trailed to their houses and murdered, such incidents emphasises the urgency of providing secured housing for our personnel.”

He expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his continued support and belief in the NDLEA mandate and stressed the present administration’s unwavering commitment to improving security, strengthening institutions, and ensuring the welfare of law enforcement personnel.

Marwa explained that, “this facility, situated on an 18-hectare site in Kwanan Waya, reflects our commitment to the safety, welfare, and operational efficiency of our personnel.

