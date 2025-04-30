FG Commissions Defence Holdings Company Ltd

Share

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, officially commissioned the Defence Holdings Company Limited (DHCL) in Abuja on Wednesday.

This strategic initiative aims to shape and boost the capacity of the military’s contribution to national development and contribute to the welfare of troops and their families.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mati Ali, Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Hon. Minister Wednesday.

The DHCL is envisioned to enhance the defence capability of Nigeria and develop as a hub for innovation and a catalyst for industrial growth, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

The venture is expected to drive national aspirations, create value, drive growth and make a positive impact towards achieving the much-expected Military Industrial Complex (MIC) through its various subsidiaries.

In his remarks, the Minister appreciated the immense support and contribution of Mr President to the defence sector, particularly in areas of modernization and capacity building.

He added that the commissioning of DHCL marks a significant milestone in the armed forces’ quest to compete meaningfully in enterprises such as real estate, engineering, agriculture, etc, toward national development.

He added, “As we commissioned the DHCL, our hope for a brighter future in developing the Nigeria’s military is being rekindled”.

He then called on all stakeholders and the general public to support and engage the company for prosperity.

The event was well attended by dignitaries from the defence sector, MDAs and private sector.

Share