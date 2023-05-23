FG Commissions 2nd Niger Bridge, Fed Secretariat In Anambra

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commissioned the Second Niger Bridge and the Federal Secretariat Complex in Anambra.

Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State who spoke during the commissioning said Nigerians will remember President Mohammadu Buhari’s legacies including the ongoing commissioning of the second Niger bridge in Onitsha and Ebele Ofunneamaka Okeke Federal Secretariat Awka respectively, when he leaves office May 29, 2023.

Soludo while speaking through the visual, on Tuesday, in Onitsha during the official commissioning of the two above-mentioned Federal projects in Anambra said the Second Niger Bridge will attract more social-economic activities in the Southeast region.

He wished the President well as he prepared to leave office, come May 29, 2023.

Also speaking, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who also commended the President, said his heart was full of joy and his eyes full of tears over the opening of the second Niger bridge, even though the Igbos did not vote for him.

“He asks for our votes and we do not vote for him and yet we have gotten a second Niger bridge. It is a thing of joy for me.

“On behalf of myself, the South East governors, Ohaneze leaders, and the entire people of the region present here. I, Governor Hope Uzodinma, I say thank you, President Mohammadu Buhari”.

However, the Federal Government has also commissioned the Federal Secretariat Complex in Anambra State.

President Buhari who spoke through The Minister of Labour and Productivity Sen. Nwabueze Chris Ngige during the official Commissioning & Handover of the federal secretariat complex in Anambra on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra state capital said today the dream of 2nd Niger Bridge became actualized and the mandate achieved.

When I was governor the then president sent some delegates and told me the second Niger bridge will be built and today it came to completion by the Buhari administration.

According to Ngige, he decried the low turnout of votes from the eastern region due to partisan politics but urged the people of Anambra to support APC in the coming administration.

Additionally, the contractor and chairman of M/A Cosco Investment Nigeria Limited, Hon Cosmas Ogboka noted that the project was awarded in 2011 Nov and while speaking during the commissioning of the project thanked God for coming to reality. “Today the project has about 500 offices well furnished. I want to thank Buhari and Hon minister for housing, Fashola, permanent secretaries who have assisted in sewing this project a reality”.

New Telegraph, gathered that the project is located at plot S/6 (Extension of state Secretariat), Executive Business District layout, and its award to M/S Cosco Investment Nigeria Limited. With a total Financed amount at the tune of three billion #3,617863,070.29

The secretariat has the following total office space of 498, exhibition hall 1, banking hall, 1, post office 1, reception 1, conference hall 1, committee hall 1, committee room 1, and parking space 300, in addition, the secretariat has lift facilities, standby power generating set, solar power supply, well lay out parking space and drainage, staff canteen, solar lights, fire hydrant, etc.

Among the officials who attended the function were the Minister of State Works and Housing, Hon Umar Ibrahim El Yakub, Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, federal ministry of Works and Housing, Engr Folorunso B. Esan. Among others.