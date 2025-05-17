FG Commissions 2.5MW Hybrid Solar Power Plant In Kaduna

Share

The Federal Government has commissioned a state-of-the-art 2.5 Megawatts Hybrid Solar Power Plant and a 600-kilowatt Photovoltaic Solar Power Project at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, marking a major step toward addressing the academy’s longstanding electricity challenges.

According to a statement on Saturday by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, the newly commissioned projects represent a transformative milestone and a commitment by the Federal Government to sustainable energy solutions.

The commissioning ceremony, attended by the Commandant of the NDA, Major General AK Ibrahim, staff, cadets, and stakeholders, was described as a historic moment, as the academy transitions from decades of erratic power supply to a future powered by renewable energy.

Tunji disclosed that the 2.5MW Hybrid Solar Power Plant was financed by the World Bank in partnership with the Ministry of Power through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), while the 600KW solar photovoltaic project was fully funded by the Ministry of Power.

“The visionary project reduces the NDA’s dependence on the national grid by 50 percent, ensuring uninterrupted electricity to support academic excellence, military training, and daily operations,” he said.

The installation includes nine kilometres of solar-powered streetlights for improved security, a renewable energy training centre, and an upgraded electrical network to strengthen the academy’s infrastructure. Over 12,368 members of the NDA community are expected to benefit from the clean and sustainable energy supply.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, described the initiative as a critical component of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Powering the NDA with solar energy fortifies national assets, drives education, security, and sustainability. Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we’re lighting up Nigeria’s future—one institution at a time,” Adelabu stated.

Commandant Ibrahim lauded the project as a significant leap forward, enhancing the NDA’s status as Nigeria’s foremost military institution.

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership and commended the Ministry of Power for its support, describing the development as a testament to collaborative nation-building.

“As a proud beneficiary of the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) Phase II, the NDA now shines as a beacon of innovation,” Tunji added.

He further noted that the REA also trained 20 pioneering female cadets in solar technology, bridging gender gaps and empowering the next generation of leaders in renewable energy.

Share