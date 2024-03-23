FG Commiserates With Russia Over Moscow Attack

The Federal Government through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar has expressed sympathy with the Russian Federation over the tragic attack in Moscow.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that ISIS on Friday night attacked a concert in Moscow and killed 60 people while several others were injured.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the people and government of the Russian Federation on the tragic attack carried out at the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow.

“The attack resulted in the deaths of innocent

people and injuries to more than a hundred others.

“We also pray for the quick recovery of those injured. At this challenging time, we stand in brotherhood with the government and the Russian Federation.

“We send our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin,” Tuggar said.