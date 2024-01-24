FG commends terminal operator for adding value to economy

Operator of Terminal C, Tin Can Island Port, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has been commended by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) for its positive impact to the growth of blue economy in Nigeria. The Executive Secretary of the council, Mr. Pius Ukeyima Akutah, who gave the commendation during his maiden courtesy visit, explained that the company had maintained its status as the foremost indigenous terminal operator in the country and had made everybody proud with the way it has run its operations.

Akutah said: “We are very pleased with the operations of the terminal over the years. You have positioned yourself as a terminal to reckon with. Your investments in the maritime sector have continued to shape the growth of the blue economy and you have proven that you have the necessary expertise to run this terminal very well. “I want to solicit your support as always. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given us a mandate and his eyes are firmly on the growth of the sector. We will roll out measures that will support your continued growth. The Council will firmly collaborate with all operators this year to maximize success and entrench more automation of the sector too.”

Responding, the Managing Director of the company, Mr John Jenkins, thanked the NSC boss and hinted that the terminal was open and willing to collaborate with the council to achieve the vision of the president. Other management team members of the terminal present during the visit include- Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director, Administration, Tobi Afolabi, Executive Director, Operations, Sogo Faola, AGM Transfer, PCHS and Patience Nwaogwugwu, Head, SIFAX Stevedoring.