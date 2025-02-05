FG Commends Indigenous Auto Electric Vehicle Firm

Share

The Federal Government has applauded NEV Electric, an indigenous electric vehicle company, by Brilliant Model Technology, for its pioneering role in advancing Nigeria’s transportation sector through the development of affordable and sustainable clean energy vehicles.

The auto firm was commended for reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions.

During a firsthand experience with NEV Electric’s buses, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, praised the company’s innovation in sustainable mass transit, noting that it aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for a cleaner and more efficient transportation system.

He assured that the Federal Government is comitted to supporting local innovation and private-sector collaboration in driving Nigeria’s transportation transformation.

Edun highlighted that NEV Electric’s initiative has the potential to create jobs, enhance energy security, improve urban mobility, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and sustainable development.

