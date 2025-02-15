FG Commends IGP’s Expansion Of GBV Desk Office

Share

…Pledges Strategic Support for Training

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun for his decisive action in expanding Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Desk Offices to all police divisions across Nigeria.

This crucial initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which prioritizes justice, security, and social inclusion as part of the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of all Nigerians, particularly women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

The decentralization of GBV Desk Offices to divisional levels represents a significant milestone in strengthening access to justice, improving service delivery, and enhancing institutional responses to gender-based violence.

By integrating these desks with the Juvenile, Women, and Children (JWC) sections, this initiative reinforces a holistic, survivor-centred approach to case management, investigation, and support services, ensuring that victims receive timely and professional assistance.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs made available to journalists in Abuja.

The statement reads in part “As part of the Federal Government’s commitment to eradicating gender-based violence, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs will collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force to provide specialized training for GBV Desk Officers.

This training will equip officers with the necessary skills, survivor-centred approaches, and case management expertise to handle reports with sensitivity, efficiency, and professionalism.

“This initiative is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda’s vision for a safer, more just, and inclusive society, where every citizen, regardless of gender or status, can live free from violence and discrimination.

It also reinforces ongoing multi-sectoral efforts to strengthen legal frameworks, enhance institutional capacity, and foster partnerships that drive sustainable solutions to gender-based violence in Nigeria. ”

The Minister calls on law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, development partners, and community leaders to support this initiative and ensure its full implementation.

She also urges Nigerians to utilize the expanded GBV Desk Offices, report incidents of violence, and contribute to efforts aimed at ending gender-based violence.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs remains resolute in its mission to promote the rights and well-being of women and children, advance gender-responsive policies, and strengthen national mechanisms for the protection of survivors of gender-based violence”.

