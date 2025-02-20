FG Commends Gov Yusuf For Signing Kano Centre For Disease Control To Law

Share

The Federal Government has applauded Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for signing into law the establishment of the Kano Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, a move aimed at strengthening the state’s capacity to combat infectious and tropical diseases.

The commendation came from the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Muhammad Pate, who led a high-powered delegation from the Ministry, the Gates Foundation, and the Aliko Dangote Foundation on a courtesy visit to the Kano State Government House on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, highlighted that Professor Pate’s commendation came less than 24 hours after the governor assented to the bill, expressing confidence that the new law would enhance disease surveillance, prevention, and control mechanisms in the state.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Pate revealed that the delegation was in Kano to assess the recent resurgence of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) in the state, calling for an urgent, coordinated response to curb its spread.

He also raised concerns over Kano’s alarming maternal and newborn mortality rate, which stands at 639 deaths per 100,000 live births—well above the national average. According to the minister, reducing these deaths in Kano would significantly improve Nigeria’s overall health indicators.

To bolster healthcare delivery, Professor Pate announced plans for Federal Government intervention, including the establishment of three maternal care centers and the expansion of primary healthcare services under a special intervention initiative.

In his remark Governor Yusuf, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Faruq Umar Ibrahim, reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to eradicating poliovirus and improving public health in Kano.

He pledged to sustain collaborations with the Gates and Dangote Foundations, recognizing their longstanding commitment to healthcare development in the state.

He noted that while his administration has made significant strides in the health sector, critical challenges remain, particularly in routine immunization, maternal health, and supply chain management.

In response, Governor Yusuf vowed to intensify immunization efforts, enhance the capacity of healthcare workers, and ensure the availability of essential vaccines.

Furthermore, he disclosed that his government had reinstated counterpart funding for routine immunization, addressing gaps inherited from the previous administration and reaffirming its commitment to strengthening primary healthcare services.

On his part Dr. Chris Elias, President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation, recalled that the organization had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kano State Government in 2012 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization.

However, with the resurgence of cVDPV, he emphasized the need for renewed efforts to eliminate the disease once and for all.

Similarly, Dr. Ahmad Iyan, a representative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, conveyed Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s deep concern over the poliovirus resurgence in Kano.

He stressed that the business magnate remains committed to ensuring Nigeria is completely free from polio.

Dr. Iyan acknowledged the frustration of returning to the fight against poliovirus a decade after the last recorded case of wild poliovirus in Kano but urged all stakeholders to intensify efforts in tackling the root causes of the outbreak.

With strong commitments from both the state and federal governments, alongside continued support from international partners, Kano is set to reinforce its healthcare system and combat emerging health threats.

As stakeholders gear up for a renewed fight against poliovirus and other public health challenges, the establishment of the Kano Centre for Disease Control marks a critical step toward safeguarding the health and well-being of millions of residents.

