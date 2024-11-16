FG Commends Gov Bagos For Intervening in Federal Roads In Niger

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commended the Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Bago for carrying out intervention works on several federal roads across the state.

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi gave the commendation during an interactive engagement in Abuja, between the Ministry, Niger State government and contractors handling various federal road projects across Niger, where all the ongoing federal road projects in the state were reviewed with a view to addressing grey areas.

Umahi, who described the efforts of the governor as unprecedented, said he has also shown exemplary leadership by leading the state delegation to such a meeting.

He called on other governors to emulate Governor Bago, stressing that he will ensure effective and consistent projects supervision.

He also called for improved synergy between the Federal legislators and the Ministry to ensure adequate funds for the execution of projects.

The minister used the medium to caution contractors to keep to project specifications or have their contracts terminated as it is no longer business as usual.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, described Bago as a hardworking and passionate leader, pointing out that his people-oriented programmes are testaments to his uncommon commitment to the overall wellbeing of his people.

While speaking, the Niger State governor, Farmer Mohammed Bago disclosed that the state government is intervening in 18 federal road projects across the state, saying the idea was to compliment the effort of President Bola Tinubu to achieve the Renewed Hope agenda.

He suggested that such peer reviews should be done in every quarter, while calling on his colleagues to be part of it, as it would encourage the Federal Government to do more for the people.

The farmer governor also applauded the minister of works for demonstrating courage, capacity, and competence in discharging his duties.

Niger State government delegation to the meeting comprised Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, Senator representing Niger South. Sen. Peter Jiya, member representing Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency, Shehu Sale, member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, Saidu Abdullahi and his counterpart representing Borgu/Agwara, Mohammed Jafaru

Others are Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi, Commissioner for Works, Suleiman Mohammed, Chairman New Niger Development Project , Abubakar Bida and Amb. Mohammed Manta.

Share

