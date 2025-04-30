FG Commends Gov AbdulRazaq’s Compliance With UBEC Rules

Share

The Federal Government has praised Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his administration’s consistent adherence to regulations governing the execution of contracts under the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The commendation was delivered by UBEC’s North Central Zonal Director, Edward Abalaka, during the bid opening for the 1st and 2nd quarters of the 2024 FGN/UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects in Ilorin, the State capital.

The event, attended by 258 contractors bidding for various projects, followed the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) advertising tenders in local and national newspapers.

The projects include constructing and remodeling classrooms, building VIP toilets, fabricating furniture for teachers and pupils, drilling motorized solar boreholes, and procuring essential equipment, such as a Toyota Hiace bus, ECCDE plastic chairs and tables, and safe school initiatives in selected Local Government Areas.

Abalaka lauded Kwara’s leadership under Governor AbdulRazaq as a pacesetter in compliance with UBEC procedures.

“Kwara has set a high standard in executing intervention projects,” he said, urging contractors to adhere to specifications and warning against poor execution or project abandonment.

Sheu Raheem Adaramaja, SUBEB Chairman, emphasized the projects’ importance in enhancing learning environments and promoting quality education.

“These initiatives will benefit students, teachers, and communities,” he said, assuring a transparent and fair bidding process compliant with procurement regulations.

Adaramaja also announced that the Governor had recently paid counterpart funds for the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2024, with tenders for those projects to be advertised soon.

Detailing the scope, Adaramaja noted that the current bids cover eight categories, including 70 new classrooms with 35 offices, 28 VIP toilets, remodeling of 110 classrooms, fabrication of 4,652 pupil and 391 teacher furniture units, 11 solar boreholes, and safe school initiatives in Asa, Kaiama, Offa, Ilorin West, and Ilorin South LGAs.

Alhaji Maroof Ahmed, speaking on behalf of the bidders, described the process as open and transparent, pledging to deliver projects to specifications.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Hon. Yunusa Oniboki, Kwara House of Assembly member for Afon Constituency; Muhammed Mansur Maccido, representing UBEC’s Executive Secretary; and Alhaji Abdulwasiu Alaya, representing the Acting Head of Service, Kwara State.