FG Commended By NSE For Achievements In Digital Empowerment

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has commended the Federal Government for its remarkable efforts in shaping the future of Nigeria through digital empowerment.

Speaking at the NITDA 2025 Digital Nigeria International Conference held on Wednesday in Abuja, she praised the government’s ongoing commitment to advancing digital inclusivity and fostering growth within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

The NSE President specifically appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, under his “Renewed Hope Agenda,” for prioritising digital transformation as a key pillar of national development. She noted that this initiative is essential in bridging the gap between technology and everyday life, ensuring that every sector, from education to healthcare, benefits from digital innovation.

She emphasised that the government’s efforts in this direction would stimulate economic growth and create new opportunities for Nigerians, especially the youth.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.

He stressed the importance of building robust digital infrastructure and ensuring that all Nigerians have access to digital tools, which are crucial for national development. Dr Tijani also highlighted the government’s plans to further develop policies that foster a more inclusive digital future for the country.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettimah, who earlier recognised the NSE President before his speech, stated that the government is focused on fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure that digital initiatives are impactful and sustainable.

The NSE President concluded by stressing the importance of continued collaboration, investment in digital infrastructure, and fostering a culture of innovation to achieve the government’s vision for a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

She urged all sectors to work together to leverage digital tools for national growth, education, and development, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the digital transformation journey.